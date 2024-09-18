The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

