TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

About TFI International

Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

