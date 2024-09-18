Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $623.01 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $623.01 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,021,538,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,006,381 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

