Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.