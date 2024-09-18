Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Hongbo Lu Buys 476,190 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
