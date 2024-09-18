Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Hongbo Lu Buys 476,190 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,636,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

