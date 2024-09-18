Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Up 1.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
