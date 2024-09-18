TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $79,506,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.8 %

SNX stock opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

