TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,182. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

