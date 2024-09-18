Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $867.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

