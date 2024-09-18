Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSM opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.