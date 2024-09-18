SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $105,563,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after buying an additional 1,373,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

