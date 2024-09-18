SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 1.2% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

