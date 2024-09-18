SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.