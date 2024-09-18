SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

MET opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

