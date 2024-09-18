SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,446,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

