SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after buying an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

