SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 5,379 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $176.48.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

