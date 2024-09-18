SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 15,445 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.1% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

