SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,842 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $625,866. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

