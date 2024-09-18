SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 284 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $512.27 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.42 and a 200-day moving average of $499.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

