Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.