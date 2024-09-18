Synapse (SYN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.19 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $79.38 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,131,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

