Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $16.21 Million Stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,053 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $729,000.

NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

