Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $828,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

