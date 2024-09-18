Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 3.66% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 248,224 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 224,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 172,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 137,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.