Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.70 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00011309 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $5.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,693 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.