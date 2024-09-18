Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.18 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

