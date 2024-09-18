Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.25.

SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE SCR opened at C$28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.20. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.