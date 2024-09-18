StockNews.com Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. 184,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,996,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 528,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

