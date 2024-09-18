StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vector Group
Vector Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.