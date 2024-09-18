StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.92 on Monday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

