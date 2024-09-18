StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

