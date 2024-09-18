StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
TACT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
