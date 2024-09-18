StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII opened at $6.42 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
