StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the quarter. InspireMD comprises 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

