StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
