StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

