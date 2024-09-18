StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.88.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
