StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Everi by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 815.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $4,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

