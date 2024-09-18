StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

