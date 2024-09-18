Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

