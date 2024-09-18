Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,081,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock opened at $485.39 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.