Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 83 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average is $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

