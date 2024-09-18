Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

