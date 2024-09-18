Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,340 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

