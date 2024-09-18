Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 368,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

