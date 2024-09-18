Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
