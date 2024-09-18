Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 724 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

