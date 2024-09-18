Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 140 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

GD opened at $303.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

