Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 3.4%

Several equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €30.60 ($34.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.36 and its 200-day moving average is €22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 729,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,206 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 549,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

