StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in StepStone Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in StepStone Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.