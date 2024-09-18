Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $97.04. 2,095,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,873,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.44.

Specifically, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

