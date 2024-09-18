SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,003.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,003 ($26.46) and last traded at GBX 1,994.50 ($26.35), with a volume of 1547749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,986.50 ($26.24).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.08) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
