SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. SRC Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 20,975,300 shares traded.
SRC Energy Stock Performance
SRC Energy Company Profile
SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.
